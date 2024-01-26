Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2450.9, the close price was ₹2449.45, the high was ₹2468, and the low was ₹2436.6. The market capitalization is ₹14635.28 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3293.45 and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.