Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh closed today at ₹2657.1, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹2691.9

On the last trading day, the stock of Indiamart Intermesh opened at ₹2666.7 and closed at ₹2689.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2722.1, while the lowest price recorded was ₹2645. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,147.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3293.45 and ₹2043.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3129 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indiamart Intermesh share price update :Indiamart Intermesh closed today at ₹2657.1, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 Today, the closing price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2657.1, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -34.8. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2691.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price from the previous day.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Emami 501.3 -9.6 -1.88 582.0 340.95 22114.85 Gillette India 6071.0 -102.15 -1.65 6419.2 4140.0 19785.39 Indiamart Intermesh 2657.1 -34.8 -1.29 3293.45 2043.65 16250.41 Jyothy Labs 349.4 -2.25 -0.64 411.3 180.3 12830.27 Welspun India 131.7 -10.6 -7.45 145.0 62.2 13012.73

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Indiamart Intermesh stock reached a low of ₹2615 and a high of ₹2715.75 on the current day.

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd stock is Rs. 2043.50, while the 52-week high price is Rs. 3335.55.

Indiamart Intermesh October futures opened at 2680.25 as against previous close of 2699.3 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2660.95. The bid price stands at 2660.45, while the offer price is 2663.95. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for Indiamart Intermesh is 124,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2659.05, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2659.05, which represents a decrease of 1.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -32.85.

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2650.9, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2650.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.52, with a net change of -41. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Emami 499.25 -11.65 -2.28 582.0 340.95 22024.41 Gillette India 6089.2 -83.95 -1.36 6419.2 4140.0 19844.7 Indiamart Intermesh 2650.9 -41.0 -1.52 3293.45 2043.65 16212.49 Jyothy Labs 339.05 -12.6 -3.58 411.3 180.3 12450.21 Welspun India 129.75 -12.55 -8.82 145.0 62.2 12820.06

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price for Indiamart Intermesh stock is ₹2715.75 and the low price is ₹2615.

Indiamart Intermesh October futures opened at 2680.25 as against previous close of 2699.3 Indiamart Intermesh, currently trading at a spot price of 2639.25, has a bid price of 2634.45 and an offer price of 2635.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Indiamart Intermesh stands at 116700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2640, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2640, with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -51.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2756.99 10 Days 2791.83 20 Days 2836.85 50 Days 2999.42 100 Days 2953.87 300 Days 2723.89

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2615, while the high price was ₹2715.75.

Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2640.85, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current data for Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the price is ₹2640.85, with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -51.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.9% and the net change is a decrease of ₹51.05.

Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates INDIAMART INTERMESH More Information

Indiamart Intermesh October futures opened at 2680.25 as against previous close of 2699.3 Indiamart Intermesh (stock symbol: INDIAMART) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 2647.1. The bid price is INR 2643.95, while the offer price is INR 2649.7. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for this stock stands at 143,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2636.7, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 Indiamart Intermesh stock is currently priced at ₹2636.7, experiencing a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -55.2. Click here for Indiamart Intermesh AGM

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Emami 500.4 -10.5 -2.06 582.0 340.95 22075.15 Gillette India 6074.35 -98.8 -1.6 6419.2 4140.0 19796.31 Indiamart Intermesh 2647.1 -44.8 -1.66 3293.45 2043.65 16189.25 Jyothy Labs 337.3 -14.35 -4.08 411.3 180.3 12385.95 Welspun India 130.0 -12.3 -8.64 145.0 62.2 12844.76

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2615, while the high price reached ₹2715.75.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 6 Buy 4 4 4 5 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 1 1 1 2 Strong Sell 2 2 2 1

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2630.55, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current price of Indiamart Intermesh stock is ₹2630.55 with a percent change of -2.28. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.28%. The net change is -61.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹61.35 in the stock price. Click here for Indiamart Intermesh News

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Emami 498.95 -11.95 -2.34 582.0 340.95 22011.18 Gillette India 6058.55 -114.6 -1.86 6419.2 4140.0 19744.81 Indiamart Intermesh 2627.75 -64.15 -2.38 3293.45 2043.65 16070.91 Jyothy Labs 337.9 -13.75 -3.91 411.3 180.3 12407.98 Welspun India 130.0 -12.3 -8.64 145.0 62.2 12844.76

Indiamart Intermesh October futures opened at 2680.25 as against previous close of 2699.3 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2638.05. The bid price is 2635.2 and the offer price is 2638.7. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 147,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Indiamart Intermesh reached a low of ₹2615 and a high of ₹2715.75 on the current day.

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2637, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current data for Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the price is ₹2637, which represents a decrease of 2.04%. The net change in the stock price is -54.9. Click here for Indiamart Intermesh Dividend

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Emami 498.95 -11.95 -2.34 582.0 340.95 22011.18 Gillette India 6125.95 -47.2 -0.76 6419.2 4140.0 19964.47 Indiamart Intermesh 2650.6 -41.3 -1.53 3293.45 2043.65 16210.66 Jyothy Labs 338.35 -13.3 -3.78 411.3 180.3 12424.5 Welspun India 132.75 -9.55 -6.71 145.0 62.2 13116.48

Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2650, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the price is ₹2650. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹41.9.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Indiamart Intermesh reached a low of ₹2615 and a high of ₹2715.75 on the current day.

Indiamart Intermesh October futures opened at 2680.25 as against previous close of 2699.3 Indiamart Intermesh is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2625.2. The bid price and offer price are the same at 2625.2 and 2629.95 respectively. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for this stock is 210600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price update :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2626.75, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹2691.9 The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the stock price is ₹2626.75. There has been a percent change of -2.42 and a net change of -65.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.42% and the decrease in value amounts to ₹65.15.

Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates INDIAMART INTERMESH More Information

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.6% 3 Months -4.72% 6 Months 2.09% YTD 24.65% 1 Year 22.6%

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2695.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2689.15 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2695.15, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2689.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 3,129 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,689.15.