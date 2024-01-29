Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 2449.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2450.9 and closed at 2449.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 2468, while the lowest was 2436.6. The market capitalization of the company is 14,635.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3293.45 and a low of 2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2449.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, a total of 2,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,449.45.

