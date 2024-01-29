Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh opened at ₹2450.9 and closed at ₹2449.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2468, while the lowest was ₹2436.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,635.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3293.45 and a low of ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 2849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.