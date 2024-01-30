Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Soars in Trading Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2461.45 and the close price was ₹2449.8. The stock had a high of ₹2538 and a low of ₹2440.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,156.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45 and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 12,253 shares.

