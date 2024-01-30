Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Soars in Trading Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2461.45 and the close price was ₹2449.8. The stock had a high of ₹2538 and a low of ₹2440.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,156.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45 and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 12,253 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.94%
|3 Months
|-14.43%
|6 Months
|-18.72%
|YTD
|-7.06%
|1 Year
|14.09%
The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is currently at ₹2529 with a percent change of 3.23. This represents a net change of 79.2.
Indiamart Intermesh stock is currently priced at ₹2529, representing a 3.23% increase. The net change in price is 79.2.
On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,253. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,449.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!