Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 2449.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2529 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was 2461.45 and the close price was 2449.8. The stock had a high of 2538 and a low of 2440.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,156.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45 and the 52-week low is 2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 12,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.94%
3 Months-14.43%
6 Months-18.72%
YTD-7.06%
1 Year14.09%
30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2529, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹2449.8

The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is currently at 2529 with a percent change of 3.23. This represents a net change of 79.2.

30 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2529, up 3.23% from yesterday's ₹2449.8

Indiamart Intermesh stock is currently priced at 2529, representing a 3.23% increase. The net change in price is 79.2.

30 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2449.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,253. The closing price for the stock was 2,449.8.

