Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2689.25 and the close price was ₹2658.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2809.05, while the lowest price was ₹2672.20. The market capitalization of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹16,632.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3293.45 and ₹2043.65 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 13,133.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|-6.97%
|6 Months
|3.29%
|YTD
|28.33%
|1 Year
|21.36%
The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2776.25 with a percent change of 4.44 and a net change of 117.9.
On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,133. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,658.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!