Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.44 %. The stock closed at 2658.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2776.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh

On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was 2689.25 and the close price was 2658.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2809.05, while the lowest price was 2672.20. The market capitalization of Indiamart Intermesh is 16,632.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3293.45 and 2043.65 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 13,133.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months-6.97%
6 Months3.29%
YTD28.33%
1 Year21.36%
30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2776.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹2658.35

The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2776.25 with a percent change of 4.44 and a net change of 117.9.

30 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2658.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,133. The closing price for the stock was 2,658.35.

