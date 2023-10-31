Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Slides as Market Reacts

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 2633.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2632.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh

On the last day of trading, the stock of Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2750.2 and closed at 2766.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 2750.2, while the lowest was 2581. The market capitalization of the company is 15,875.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3293.45 and 2043.65 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9262 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2632.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2633.05

The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2632.05 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.04% or 1. Overall, the stock price is relatively stable with a small decrease.

31 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2766.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9,262. The closing price for the stock was 2,766.2.

