Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 529.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 524.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 530.05 and closed at 529.6 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 530.05 and the low was 512.4. The market capitalization stood at 70,688.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 65,709 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹524.8, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹529.6

Indian Bank stock is currently priced at 524.8 with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹529.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 65,709 shares with a closing price of 529.6.

