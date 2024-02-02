Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Indian Bank stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 4.15 %. The stock closed at 524.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Bank's stock opened at 528.55 and closed at 524.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 554.1 and a low of 526.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 73,631.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 529.3 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 239,890 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

