Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹528.55 and closed at ₹524.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹554.1 and a low of ₹526.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹73,631.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹529.3 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 239,890 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.