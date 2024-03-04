Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 525.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹528.1 and closed at ₹525.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹540.95, while the low was ₹516. The market capitalization stood at ₹71254.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.45 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 8719 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:07:53 AM IST
Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹525.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 8719 shares with a closing price of ₹525.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!