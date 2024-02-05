Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank shares plummet as company faces financial crisis

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 545.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank's open price was 528.55, while the close price was 524.85. The stock reached a high of 554.1 and a low of 526.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 73,537.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 554.1, and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 311,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Indian Bank share price update :Indian Bank trading at ₹539.85, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹545.95

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 539.85. This represents a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decline of 6.1 in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.53%
3 Months13.26%
6 Months59.01%
YTD29.71%
1 Year86.81%
05 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹545.95, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹524.85

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 545.95. There has been a percent change of 4.02, indicating an increase in the stock value. The net change is 21.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Indian Bank stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹524.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Bank on the BSE was 311,993 shares. The closing price of the stock was 524.85.

