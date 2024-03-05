Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 528.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 528.4 and closed at 528.15. The high for the day was 533.9 and the low was 520.6. The market capitalization stood at 70722.34 crores. The 52-week high was 573.45 and the low was 253.35. The BSE volume was 50968 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹528.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 50968 shares with a closing price of 528.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!