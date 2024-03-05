Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at ₹528.4 and closed at ₹528.15. The high for the day was ₹533.9 and the low was ₹520.6. The market capitalization stood at 70722.34 crores. The 52-week high was ₹573.45 and the low was ₹253.35. The BSE volume was 50968 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹528.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Bank on BSE had a trading volume of 50968 shares with a closing price of ₹528.15.