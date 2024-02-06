Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Reports Strong Trading Day with Positive Gains

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at ₹550 and closed at ₹545.95. The stock had a high of ₹567.95 and a low of ₹529.35. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹75,658.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹554.1, while the 52-week low was ₹253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,920 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹561.7. There has been a percent change of 2.88, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.75, which means that the stock has increased by ₹15.75. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 340,920 shares.
