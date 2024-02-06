Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Reports Strong Trading Day with Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Indian Bank stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 2.88 %. The stock closed at 545.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 550 and closed at 545.95. The stock had a high of 567.95 and a low of 529.35. The market capitalization of the bank was 75,658.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 554.1, while the 52-week low was 253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 340,920 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹561.7, up 2.88% from yesterday's ₹545.95

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 561.7. There has been a percent change of 2.88, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 15.75, which means that the stock has increased by 15.75. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its price.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹545.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 340,920 shares. The closing price for the day was 545.95.

