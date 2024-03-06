Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet as Market Suffers Losses

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 530.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹526 and closed at ₹526.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹535 and a low of ₹522.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹71,469.91 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹573.45 and ₹254.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.