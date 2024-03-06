Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet as Market Suffers Losses

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 530.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 526 and closed at 526.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 535 and a low of 522.15. The market capitalization stands at 71,469.91 crore. The 52-week high and low are 573.45 and 254.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:43 AM IST

Indian Bank Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:48:37 AM IST

Indian Bank share price update :Indian Bank trading at ₹528.8, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹530.6

The current price of Indian Bank stock is 528.8, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.14%
3 Months21.62%
6 Months35.48%
YTD25.98%
1 Year84.88%
06 Mar 2024, 09:08:29 AM IST

Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹530.6, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹526.25

The Indian Bank stock is currently priced at 530.6, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00:23 AM IST

Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹526.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 134,863 shares. The closing price for the day was 526.25.

