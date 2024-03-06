Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet as Market Suffers Losses

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹526 and closed at ₹526.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹535 and a low of ₹522.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹71,469.91 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹573.45 and ₹254.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 134,863 shares traded.
The current price of Indian Bank stock is ₹528.8, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.14%
|3 Months
|21.62%
|6 Months
|35.48%
|YTD
|25.98%
|1 Year
|84.88%
The Indian Bank stock is currently priced at ₹530.6, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 134,863 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹526.25.
