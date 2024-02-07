Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet Amid Economic Uncertainty

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹560.8 and closed at ₹561.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹561.15 and a low of ₹538.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹73,039.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹567.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,788 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.