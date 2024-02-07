Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet Amid Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -3.46 %. The stock closed at 561.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 560.8 and closed at 561.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 561.15 and a low of 538.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 73,039.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 567.95 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,788 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

