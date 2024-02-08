Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stocks decline in trading

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹544.7 and closed at ₹542.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹548.1 and a low of ₹533.6. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹73,005.45 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹567.95 and ₹253.35 respectively. The stock volume on the BSE was 69,781 shares.
The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹542, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both negative. However, the decrease is minimal, with a net change of only -0.25. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide any information about the overall trend or performance of the Indian Bank stock.
