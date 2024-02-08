Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stocks decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 542.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The Indian Bank's stock opened at 544.7 and closed at 542.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 548.1 and a low of 533.6. The market capitalization of the bank is 73,005.45 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 567.95 and 253.35 respectively. The stock volume on the BSE was 69,781 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹542, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹542.25

The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 542, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both negative. However, the decrease is minimal, with a net change of only -0.25. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide any information about the overall trend or performance of the Indian Bank stock.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹542.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Bank had a trading volume of 69,781 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 542.25.

