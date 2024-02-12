Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an open price of ₹552.5 and a close price of ₹551.5. The stock reached a high of ₹555.65 and a low of ₹521.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,880.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.45 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 105,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹529.35 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% or ₹2.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|15.84%
|6 Months
|37.06%
|YTD
|26.31%
|1 Year
|85.24%
The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹533.65. There has been a percent change of -3.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.85, which means the stock has decreased by that amount. This suggests that Indian Bank stock has experienced a decline in value recently.
On the last day, Indian Bank had a BSE volume of 105,358 shares with a closing price of ₹551.5.
