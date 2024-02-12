Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 531.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an open price of 552.5 and a close price of 551.5. The stock reached a high of 555.65 and a low of 521.2. The market capitalization of the company is 71,880.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.45 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 105,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Bank share price update :Indian Bank trading at ₹529.35, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹531.65

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 529.35 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -2.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% or 2.3.

12 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months15.84%
6 Months37.06%
YTD26.31%
1 Year85.24%
12 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹533.65, down -3.24% from yesterday's ₹551.5

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 533.65. There has been a percent change of -3.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.85, which means the stock has decreased by that amount. This suggests that Indian Bank stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹551.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank had a BSE volume of 105,358 shares with a closing price of 551.5.

