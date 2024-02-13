Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 498.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an open price of 534.75 and a close price of 531.65. The highest price reached during the day was 536.2, while the lowest price was 484.15. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently at 67,139.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.45, and the 52-week low is 253.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 145,653.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indian Bank share price update :Indian Bank trading at ₹490, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹498.45

The current stock price of Indian Bank is 490. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, showing a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.83%
3 Months2.09%
6 Months27.71%
YTD18.69%
1 Year72.35%
13 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹499.05, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹498.45

The current stock price of Indian Bank is 499.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.6, indicating a small positive change in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹531.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145,653. The closing price for the day was 531.65.

