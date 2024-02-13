Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an open price of ₹534.75 and a close price of ₹531.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹536.2, while the lowest price was ₹484.15. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently at ₹67,139.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.45, and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 145,653.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Bank is ₹490. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.45, showing a decline in the stock price by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.83%
|3 Months
|2.09%
|6 Months
|27.71%
|YTD
|18.69%
|1 Year
|72.35%
The current stock price of Indian Bank is ₹499.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.6, indicating a small positive change in value.
On the last day of trading for Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 145,653. The closing price for the day was ₹531.65.
