Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 498.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Bank opened at 499.05 and closed at 498.45. The stock reached a high of 503.5 and a low of 483.3. The market capitalization of the company is 66,580.43 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.45 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 102,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹498.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 102,740 shares. The closing price for the stock was 498.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!