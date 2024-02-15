Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Shares Soar Amidst Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 6.82 %. The stock closed at 494.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank's stock opened at 494.05 and closed at 494.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 529, while the lowest price was 485.45. The market capitalization of the company is 71,119.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 573.45 and 253.35, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 98,712 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹528, up 6.82% from yesterday's ₹494.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Bank is 528, which represents a 6.82% increase. The net change in the stock price is 33.7.

15 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹494.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Bank had a trading volume of 98,712 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 494.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!