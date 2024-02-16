Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Soaring on Bullish Trading Day

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an opening price of ₹527.55 and a closing price of ₹525.95. The stock reached a high of ₹533 and a low of ₹515.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently at ₹70,715.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹573.45 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The BSE volume for Indian Bank shares on this day was 189,167.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹529, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change in price is 3.7.
On the last day, the Indian Bank had a trading volume of 189,167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹525.95.
