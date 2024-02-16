Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Soaring on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 525.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an opening price of 527.55 and a closing price of 525.95. The stock reached a high of 533 and a low of 515.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently at 70,715.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.45 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for Indian Bank shares on this day was 189,167.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹529, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹525.3

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 529, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change in price is 3.7.

16 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹525.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Bank had a trading volume of 189,167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 525.95.

