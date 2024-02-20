Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹527.6 and closed at ₹517.35. The stock reached a high of ₹545 and a low of ₹521.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Indian Bank was ₹73,153.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹253.35. The BSE volume for Indian Bank was 73,476 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.