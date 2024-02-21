Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 542.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank opened at 542.95 and closed at 542.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 543.2 and the low was 534.7. The market capitalization stood at 72,527.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 573.45 and 253.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,510 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹542.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank had a trading volume of 29510 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 542.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!