Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock on the Rise: Positive Trading Day Ahead

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 538.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 537.9 and closed at 537.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 551.5 and the low was 527.45. The market capitalization stands at 72587.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 573.45 and a 52-week low of 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 158,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹541.75, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹538.9

The current price of Indian Bank stock is 541.75 with a percent change of 0.53, resulting in a net change of 2.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹537.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank had a trading volume of 158,040 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 537.65.

