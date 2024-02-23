Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 538.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 541.75 and closed at 538.9. The high for the day was 548.3 and the low was 525.5. The market capitalization stood at 71038.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 253.35. The BSE volume for Indian Bank was 89103 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹538.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 89103 shares with a closing price of 538.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!