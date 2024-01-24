Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank's open price was ₹445.75, the close price was ₹445.65, the high was ₹447.85, and the low was ₹431.3. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹59,212.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹462.75, and the 52-week low was ₹253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 609,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.