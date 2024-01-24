Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 445.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank's open price was 445.75, the close price was 445.65, the high was 447.85, and the low was 431.3. The market capitalization of the bank was 59,212.54 crore. The 52-week high was 462.75, and the 52-week low was 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 609,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹445.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Bank (BSE: INDIANB) had a volume of 609,760 shares with a closing price of 445.65.

