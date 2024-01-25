Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 445.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Bank saw an open price of 445.75 and a close price of 445.65. The stock reached a high of 451.1 and a low of 431.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 59,515.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 462.75 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 780,531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹445.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) witnessed a volume of 780,531 shares with a closing price of 445.65.

