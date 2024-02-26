Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 527.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 532, closed at 527.4, with a high of 535.95 and a low of 521.55 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 70,729.08 crore. The 52-week high was 573.45 and the low was 253.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 60,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹527.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank traded a volume of 60,012 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of 527.4.

