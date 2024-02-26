Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹532, closed at ₹527.4, with a high of ₹535.95 and a low of ₹521.55 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,729.08 crore. The 52-week high was ₹573.45 and the low was ₹253.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 60,012 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹527.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Bank traded a volume of 60,012 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of ₹527.4.