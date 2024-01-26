Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Surges in Trading Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Indian Bank was ₹445.7 and the closing price was ₹441.85. The high for the day was ₹478.6 and the low was ₹443.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹62068.1 crore. The 52-week high is ₹462.75 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,797,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹460.8. There has been a percent change of 4.29, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 18.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Bank recorded a volume of 1,797,358 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹441.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!