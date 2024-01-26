Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.29 %. The stock closed at 441.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Indian Bank was 445.7 and the closing price was 441.85. The high for the day was 478.6 and the low was 443.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 62068.1 crore. The 52-week high is 462.75 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,797,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹460.8, up 4.29% from yesterday's ₹441.85

The current data of Indian Bank stock shows that the price of the stock is 460.8. There has been a percent change of 4.29, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 18.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹441.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Bank recorded a volume of 1,797,358 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 441.85.

