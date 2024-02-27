Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Surges as Investors Show Confidence

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹520 and closed at ₹525.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹528.55, and the low was ₹519.2. The market cap stood at 70311.52 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹573.45 and ₹253.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Indian Bank stock is ₹529.8, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 8.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 27,312 shares with a closing price of ₹525.1.
