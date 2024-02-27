Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Surges as Investors Show Confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 521.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 520 and closed at 525.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 528.55, and the low was 519.2. The market cap stood at 70311.52 cr. The 52-week high and low were 573.45 and 253.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹529.8, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹521.65

The current price of Indian Bank stock is 529.8, with a percent change of 1.56 and a net change of 8.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹525.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indian Bank had a trading volume of 27,312 shares with a closing price of 525.1.

