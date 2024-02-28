Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 521.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock on the last trading day opened at 529.8, reached a high of 539.05, and closed at 521.65. The lowest point for the stock during the day was 521.95. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is 72,305.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 573.45 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 136,122 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Indian Bank had a trading volume of 136,122 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 521.65.

