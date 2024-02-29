Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 536.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 537 and closed at 536.8 with a high of 537.35 and a low of 510.15. The market capitalization was 71335.21 crore, with a 52-week high of 573.45 and a 52-week low of 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 99330 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹536.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Bank traded 99330 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 536.8.

