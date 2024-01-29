Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.29 %. The stock closed at 441.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank opened at 445.7 and closed at 441.85. The stock had a high of 478.6 and a low of 443.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 62,068.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478.6, while the 52-week low is 253.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,797,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Bank share price NSE Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹441.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,797,358 shares. The closing price of the stock was 441.85.

