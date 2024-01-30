Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stocks soar on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 4.2 %. The stock closed at 460.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Bank saw an open price of 464.35 and a close price of 460.8. The stock had a high of 481.8 and a low of 456. The market capitalization of the bank is 64,674.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478.6 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 244,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.39%
3 Months4.04%
6 Months38.51%
YTD14.16%
1 Year70.18%
30 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹480.15, up 4.2% from yesterday's ₹460.8

Indian Bank stock has a current price of 480.15, with a 4.2% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 19.35 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹460.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 244,872 shares. The closing price for these shares was 460.8.

