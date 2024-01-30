Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank's stocks soar on the market today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Bank saw an open price of ₹464.35 and a close price of ₹460.8. The stock had a high of ₹481.8 and a low of ₹456. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹64,674.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹478.6 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The BSE volume for the day was 244,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank stock currently has a price of ₹480.15. There has been a percent change of 4.2, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 19.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.39%
|3 Months
|4.04%
|6 Months
|38.51%
|YTD
|14.16%
|1 Year
|70.18%
Indian Bank stock has a current price of ₹480.15, with a 4.2% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 19.35 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 244,872 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹460.8.
