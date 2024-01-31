Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 494.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank opened at 482.7 and closed at 480.45. The stock had a high of 498 and a low of 475.45. The market capitalization of the company is 66,405.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 481.8 and the 52-week low is 253.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 137,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank476.5-0.6-0.13484.9268.8586443.31
Yes Bank24.040.140.5926.2514.169126.48
Indian Bank493.0-1.85-0.37498.0253.3561400.25
Bank Of India137.7-0.95-0.69140.0566.0556522.31
IDFC First Bank83.651.011.22100.7452.1155360.59
31 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank trading at ₹492.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹494.85

The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 492.35. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.5.

Click here for Indian Bank Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 489, while the high price was 496.55.

31 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Bank share price NSE Live :Indian Bank trading at ₹491.05, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹494.85

The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 491.05 with a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77%. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

31 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.41%
3 Months5.61%
6 Months42.21%
YTD17.38%
1 Year66.43%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹480.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Bank on the BSE had a volume of 137,793 shares with a closing price of 480.45.

