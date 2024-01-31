Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Bank opened at ₹482.7 and closed at ₹480.45. The stock had a high of ₹498 and a low of ₹475.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,405.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹481.8 and the 52-week low is ₹253.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 137,793 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|476.5
|-0.6
|-0.13
|484.9
|268.85
|86443.31
|Yes Bank
|24.04
|0.14
|0.59
|26.25
|14.1
|69126.48
|Indian Bank
|493.0
|-1.85
|-0.37
|498.0
|253.35
|61400.25
|Bank Of India
|137.7
|-0.95
|-0.69
|140.05
|66.05
|56522.31
|IDFC First Bank
|83.65
|1.01
|1.22
|100.74
|52.11
|55360.59
The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹492.35. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.5.
The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹489, while the high price was ₹496.55.
The current data for Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹491.05 with a percent change of -0.77. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.77%. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.41%
|3 Months
|5.61%
|6 Months
|42.21%
|YTD
|17.38%
|1 Year
|66.43%
On the last day of trading, Indian Bank on the BSE had a volume of 137,793 shares with a closing price of ₹480.45.
