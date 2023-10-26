Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price opened at ₹414.6 and closed at ₹410.9. The stock had a high of ₹420.05 and a low of ₹405. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,926.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹446.15 and ₹228.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,522 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The Indian Bank stock closed at ₹400.45 today, marking a decrease of 2.07% from the previous day's closing price of ₹408.9. The net change in the stock price was -8.45.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|359.85
|6.3
|1.78
|386.5
|266.85
|65281.48
|IDFC First Bank
|84.95
|-2.21
|-2.54
|100.74
|52.11
|56220.94
|Indian Bank
|400.45
|-8.45
|-2.07
|446.15
|228.45
|49873.69
|Yes Bank
|15.88
|-0.14
|-0.87
|24.75
|14.1
|45662.58
|Au Small Finance Bank
|686.0
|-20.45
|-2.89
|794.95
|548.15
|45738.71
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Indian Bank stock is ₹396.3, while the high price is ₹410.3.
Indian Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Indian Bank stock is 232.40 and the 52-week high price is 446.50.
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.75, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current price of Indian Bank's stock is ₹400.75. It has experienced a decrease of 1.99% or a net change of -8.15.
Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹398.8, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data for Indian Bank's share price shows that it is currently trading at ₹398.8. There has been a percent change of -2.47, indicating a decrease in the share price. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a decline of ₹10.1 in the share price.
Click here for Indian Bank share price Board Meetings
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|355.7
|2.15
|0.61
|386.5
|266.85
|64528.61
|IDFC First Bank
|85.18
|-1.98
|-2.27
|100.74
|52.11
|56373.16
|Indian Bank
|399.45
|-9.45
|-2.31
|446.15
|228.45
|49749.15
|Yes Bank
|15.82
|-0.2
|-1.25
|24.75
|14.1
|45490.05
|Au Small Finance Bank
|687.55
|-18.9
|-2.68
|794.95
|548.15
|45842.06
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock had a low price of ₹396.3 and a high price of ₹410.3 for the current day.
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹401.5, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that the stock price is ₹401.5. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, which means the stock has dropped by 7.4 units.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|420.07
|10 Days
|420.88
|20 Days
|423.43
|50 Days
|407.11
|100 Days
|357.84
|300 Days
|323.26
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹403.3, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is priced at ₹403.3. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.6, indicating a decrease of ₹5.6.
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock reached a low price of ₹396.3 and a high price of ₹410.3 on the current day.
Indian Bank share price Live Updates
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹401.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹408.9
As of the current data, the Indian Bank share price is ₹401.4. There has been a 1.83% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.5.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|347.75
|-5.8
|-1.64
|386.5
|266.85
|63086.38
|IDFC First Bank
|85.51
|-1.65
|-1.89
|100.74
|52.11
|56591.56
|Indian Bank
|401.9
|-7.0
|-1.71
|446.15
|228.45
|50054.28
|Yes Bank
|15.89
|-0.13
|-0.81
|24.75
|14.1
|45691.34
|Au Small Finance Bank
|693.15
|-13.3
|-1.88
|794.95
|548.15
|46215.43
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high price of Indian Bank stock is ₹410.3, while the low price is ₹396.3.
Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹403.15, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹408.9
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|346.0
|-7.55
|-2.14
|386.5
|266.85
|62768.91
|IDFC First Bank
|84.96
|-2.2
|-2.52
|100.74
|52.11
|56227.56
|Indian Bank
|402.45
|-6.45
|-1.58
|446.15
|228.45
|50122.78
|Yes Bank
|15.83
|-0.19
|-1.19
|24.75
|14.1
|45518.81
|Au Small Finance Bank
|687.5
|-18.95
|-2.68
|794.95
|548.15
|45838.72
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹396.3, while the high price reached ₹410.3.
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹402.6, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data of Indian Bank's share price indicates that the stock is trading at ₹402.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -6.3.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|346.75
|-6.8
|-1.92
|386.5
|266.85
|62904.97
|IDFC First Bank
|85.95
|-1.21
|-1.39
|100.74
|52.11
|56882.76
|Indian Bank
|402.75
|-6.15
|-1.5
|446.15
|228.45
|50160.14
|Yes Bank
|15.84
|-0.18
|-1.12
|24.75
|14.1
|45547.56
|Au Small Finance Bank
|692.65
|-13.8
|-1.95
|794.95
|548.15
|46182.1
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹402.45, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data shows that Indian Bank's share price is ₹402.45, which represents a decrease of 1.58%. The net change in the share price is -6.45.
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹396.3, while the high price was ₹410.3.
Indian Bank share price Live Updates
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.1, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data shows that the Indian Bank's share price is ₹400.1. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in the share price. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decline of ₹8.8 in the share price.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|3 Months
|29.72%
|6 Months
|28.1%
|YTD
|43.3%
|1 Year
|75.31%
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹408.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹410.9
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is trading at ₹408.9. The percent change in the stock price is -0.49, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2. Overall, the stock price of Indian Bank has experienced a small decline.
Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹410.9 on last trading day
On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹410.9. The trading volume for the day was 58,522 shares.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!