Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price opened at ₹414.6 and closed at ₹410.9. The stock had a high of ₹420.05 and a low of ₹405. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50,926.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹446.15 and ₹228.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,522 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9 The Indian Bank stock closed at ₹400.45 today, marking a decrease of 2.07% from the previous day's closing price of ₹408.9. The net change in the stock price was -8.45.

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Canara Bank 359.85 6.3 1.78 386.5 266.85 65281.48 IDFC First Bank 84.95 -2.21 -2.54 100.74 52.11 56220.94 Indian Bank 400.45 -8.45 -2.07 446.15 228.45 49873.69 Yes Bank 15.88 -0.14 -0.87 24.75 14.1 45662.58 Au Small Finance Bank 686.0 -20.45 -2.89 794.95 548.15 45738.71

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indian Bank stock is ₹396.3, while the high price is ₹410.3.

Indian Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indian Bank stock is 232.40 and the 52-week high price is 446.50.

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Canara Bank 355.7 2.15 0.61 386.5 266.85 64528.61 IDFC First Bank 85.18 -1.98 -2.27 100.74 52.11 56373.16 Indian Bank 399.45 -9.45 -2.31 446.15 228.45 49749.15 Yes Bank 15.82 -0.2 -1.25 24.75 14.1 45490.05 Au Small Finance Bank 687.55 -18.9 -2.68 794.95 548.15 45842.06

Indian Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 420.07 10 Days 420.88 20 Days 423.43 50 Days 407.11 100 Days 357.84 300 Days 323.26

Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.55% 3 Months 29.72% 6 Months 28.1% YTD 43.3% 1 Year 75.31%

Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹410.9 on last trading day On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at ₹410.9. The trading volume for the day was 58,522 shares.