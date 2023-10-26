Hello User
Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at 400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's 408.9

26 Oct 2023
Livemint

Indian Bank share price stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 408.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank share price

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price opened at 414.6 and closed at 410.9. The stock had a high of 420.05 and a low of 405. The market capitalization of the company is 50,926.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 446.15 and 228.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,522 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:51 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The Indian Bank stock closed at 400.45 today, marking a decrease of 2.07% from the previous day's closing price of 408.9. The net change in the stock price was -8.45.

26 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank359.856.31.78386.5266.8565281.48
IDFC First Bank84.95-2.21-2.54100.7452.1156220.94
Indian Bank400.45-8.45-2.07446.15228.4549873.69
Yes Bank15.88-0.14-0.8724.7514.145662.58
Au Small Finance Bank686.0-20.45-2.89794.95548.1545738.71
26 Oct 2023, 05:47 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indian Bank stock is 396.3, while the high price is 410.3.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Bank stock is 232.40 and the 52-week high price is 446.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.75, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current price of Indian Bank's stock is 400.75. It has experienced a decrease of 1.99% or a net change of -8.15.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹398.8, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data for Indian Bank's share price shows that it is currently trading at 398.8. There has been a percent change of -2.47, indicating a decrease in the share price. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a decline of 10.1 in the share price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank355.72.150.61386.5266.8564528.61
IDFC First Bank85.18-1.98-2.27100.7452.1156373.16
Indian Bank399.45-9.45-2.31446.15228.4549749.15
Yes Bank15.82-0.2-1.2524.7514.145490.05
Au Small Finance Bank687.55-18.9-2.68794.95548.1545842.06
26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock had a low price of 396.3 and a high price of 410.3 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹401.5, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that the stock price is 401.5. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.4, which means the stock has dropped by 7.4 units.

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days420.07
10 Days420.88
20 Days423.43
50 Days407.11
100 Days357.84
300 Days323.26
26 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹403.3, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is priced at 403.3. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.6, indicating a decrease of 5.6.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock reached a low price of 396.3 and a high price of 410.3 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Indian Bank share price Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹401.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹408.9

As of the current data, the Indian Bank share price is 401.4. There has been a 1.83% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -7.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank347.75-5.8-1.64386.5266.8563086.38
IDFC First Bank85.51-1.65-1.89100.7452.1156591.56
Indian Bank401.9-7.0-1.71446.15228.4550054.28
Yes Bank15.89-0.13-0.8124.7514.145691.34
Au Small Finance Bank693.15-13.3-1.88794.95548.1546215.43
26 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Indian Bank stock is 410.3, while the low price is 396.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:53 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹403.15, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹408.9

26 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank346.0-7.55-2.14386.5266.8562768.91
IDFC First Bank84.96-2.2-2.52100.7452.1156227.56
Indian Bank402.45-6.45-1.58446.15228.4550122.78
Yes Bank15.83-0.19-1.1924.7514.145518.81
Au Small Finance Bank687.5-18.95-2.68794.95548.1545838.72
26 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 396.3, while the high price reached 410.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹402.6, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data of Indian Bank's share price indicates that the stock is trading at 402.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.54%, resulting in a net change of -6.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank346.75-6.8-1.92386.5266.8562904.97
IDFC First Bank85.95-1.21-1.39100.7452.1156882.76
Indian Bank402.75-6.15-1.5446.15228.4550160.14
Yes Bank15.84-0.18-1.1224.7514.145547.56
Au Small Finance Bank692.65-13.8-1.95794.95548.1546182.1
26 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹402.45, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data shows that Indian Bank's share price is 402.45, which represents a decrease of 1.58%. The net change in the share price is -6.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 396.3, while the high price was 410.3.

26 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.1, down -2.15% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data shows that the Indian Bank's share price is 400.1. There has been a percent change of -2.15, indicating a decrease in the share price. The net change is -8.8, suggesting a decline of 8.8 in the share price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.55%
3 Months29.72%
6 Months28.1%
YTD43.3%
1 Year75.31%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹408.9, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹410.9

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is trading at 408.9. The percent change in the stock price is -0.49, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2. Overall, the stock price of Indian Bank has experienced a small decline.

26 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹410.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at 410.9. The trading volume for the day was 58,522 shares.

