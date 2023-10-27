Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹400.45

On the last day, the share price of Indian Bank opened at ₹410.3 and closed at ₹408.9. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹410.3, while the lowest price was ₹396.3. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently ₹49,873.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹446.15, and the 52-week low is ₹228.45. The BSE volume for Indian Bank shares on that day was 107,082.
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹400.45
Indian Bank's stock price closed at ₹416.2, representing a 3.93% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹400.45. The net change in price was ₹15.75.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|380.7
|20.85
|5.79
|386.5
|266.85
|69063.94
|IDFC First Bank
|86.09
|1.14
|1.34
|100.74
|52.11
|56975.41
|Indian Bank
|416.2
|15.75
|3.93
|446.15
|228.45
|51835.26
|Au Small Finance Bank
|692.4
|5.8
|0.84
|794.95
|548.15
|46165.43
|Yes Bank
|15.97
|0.09
|0.57
|24.75
|14.1
|45921.38
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock had a low price of ₹401.95 and a high price of ₹419.05 for the current day.
Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹414.25, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹400.45
Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is ₹414.25. There has been a 3.45 percent increase in the share price, resulting in a net change of 13.8.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|383.65
|23.8
|6.61
|386.5
|266.85
|69599.11
|IDFC First Bank
|85.87
|0.92
|1.08
|100.74
|52.11
|56829.81
|Indian Bank
|414.45
|14.0
|3.5
|446.15
|228.45
|51617.31
|Au Small Finance Bank
|686.15
|-0.45
|-0.07
|794.95
|548.15
|45748.71
|Yes Bank
|16.04
|0.16
|1.01
|24.75
|14.1
|46122.66
Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹414.4, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹400.45
The current data for Indian Bank's share price shows that the stock is priced at ₹414.4, which represents a 3.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank stock's low price for the current day is ₹401.95 and its high price is ₹419.05.
Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹412.9, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹400.45
The current share price of Indian Bank is ₹412.9, with a percent change of 3.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.45, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹12.45 from its previous closing price.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|416.21
|10 Days
|420.80
|20 Days
|422.28
|50 Days
|407.67
|100 Days
|359.23
|300 Days
|323.91
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹401.95, while the high price reached ₹419.05.
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹413.35, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹400.45
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is currently trading at ₹413.35. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.9 points.
Indian Bank share price Live Updates
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|381.95
|22.1
|6.14
|386.5
|266.85
|69290.71
|IDFC First Bank
|85.8
|0.85
|1.0
|100.74
|52.11
|56783.49
|Indian Bank
|411.9
|11.45
|2.86
|446.15
|228.45
|51299.72
|Au Small Finance Bank
|689.65
|3.05
|0.44
|794.95
|548.15
|45982.07
|Yes Bank
|16.06
|0.18
|1.13
|24.75
|14.1
|46180.17
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹412.15, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹400.45
Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is ₹412.15. There has been a percent change of 2.92, which translates to a net change of 11.7.
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹401.95 and a high of ₹419.05 on the current day.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹415.9, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹400.45
The Indian Bank share price currently stands at ₹415.9, with a 3.86% increase in value. This represents a net change of 15.45 in the stock price.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|385.5
|25.65
|7.13
|386.5
|266.85
|69934.72
|IDFC First Bank
|86.61
|1.66
|1.95
|100.74
|52.11
|57319.55
|Indian Bank
|416.9
|16.45
|4.11
|446.15
|228.45
|51922.44
|Au Small Finance Bank
|695.7
|9.1
|1.33
|794.95
|548.15
|46385.45
|Yes Bank
|16.13
|0.25
|1.57
|24.75
|14.1
|46381.45
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹401.95 and a high of ₹416.90 today.
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹413.6, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹400.45
Indian Bank's stock price is currently ₹413.6, which represents a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 13.15.
Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|385.55
|25.7
|7.14
|386.5
|266.85
|69943.79
|IDFC First Bank
|86.08
|1.13
|1.33
|100.74
|52.11
|56968.79
|Indian Bank
|414.0
|13.55
|3.38
|446.15
|228.45
|51561.26
|Au Small Finance Bank
|696.35
|9.75
|1.42
|794.95
|548.15
|46428.79
|Yes Bank
|16.04
|0.16
|1.01
|24.75
|14.1
|46122.66
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹401.95, while the high price reached ₹415.35.
Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹411.8, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹400.45
The current price of Indian Bank's stock is ₹411.8, with a percent change of 2.83. This implies that the stock has increased by 2.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 11.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is priced at ₹400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the share price is -8.45, suggesting a decline in value.
Indian Bank share price Live Updates
Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.81%
|3 Months
|27.95%
|6 Months
|26.38%
|YTD
|40.37%
|1 Year
|71.73%
Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9
The current stock price of Indian Bank is ₹400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, resulting in a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07% and the value has decreased by 8.45.
Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹408.9 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 107,082 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹408.9.
