Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at 416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's 400.45
Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹400.45

12 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank share price stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 400.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank share price

On the last day, the share price of Indian Bank opened at 410.3 and closed at 408.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 410.3, while the lowest price was 396.3. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently 49,873.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 446.15, and the 52-week low is 228.45. The BSE volume for Indian Bank shares on that day was 107,082.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39:14 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price closed today at ₹416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹400.45

Indian Bank's stock price closed at 416.2, representing a 3.93% increase from the previous day's closing price of 400.45. The net change in price was 15.75.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27:31 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank380.720.855.79386.5266.8569063.94
IDFC First Bank86.091.141.34100.7452.1156975.41
Indian Bank416.215.753.93446.15228.4551835.26
Au Small Finance Bank692.45.80.84794.95548.1546165.43
Yes Bank15.970.090.5724.7514.145921.38
27 Oct 2023, 05:33:25 PM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock had a low price of 401.95 and a high price of 419.05 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:08:58 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹414.25, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹400.45

Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is 414.25. There has been a 3.45 percent increase in the share price, resulting in a net change of 13.8.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39:49 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank383.6523.86.61386.5266.8569599.11
IDFC First Bank85.870.921.08100.7452.1156829.81
Indian Bank414.4514.03.5446.15228.4551617.31
Au Small Finance Bank686.15-0.45-0.07794.95548.1545748.71
Yes Bank16.040.161.0124.7514.146122.66
27 Oct 2023, 02:25:44 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹414.4, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹400.45

The current data for Indian Bank's share price shows that the stock is priced at 414.4, which represents a 3.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:25:10 PM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank stock's low price for the current day is 401.95 and its high price is 419.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:51:19 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹412.9, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹400.45

The current share price of Indian Bank is 412.9, with a percent change of 3.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.45, meaning that the stock has increased by 12.45 from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37:20 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days416.21
10 Days420.80
20 Days422.28
50 Days407.67
100 Days359.23
300 Days323.91
27 Oct 2023, 01:11:21 PM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 401.95, while the high price reached 419.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00:16 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹413.35, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹400.45

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is currently trading at 413.35. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.9 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:51:39 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:18 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank381.9522.16.14386.5266.8569290.71
IDFC First Bank85.80.851.0100.7452.1156783.49
Indian Bank411.911.452.86446.15228.4551299.72
Au Small Finance Bank689.653.050.44794.95548.1545982.07
Yes Bank16.060.181.1324.7514.146180.17
27 Oct 2023, 12:32:18 PM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹412.15, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹400.45

Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is 412.15. There has been a percent change of 2.92, which translates to a net change of 11.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:22:12 PM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank stock reached a low of 401.95 and a high of 419.05 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:55:38 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5566
Buy1111
Hold3332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:53:58 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price NSE Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹415.9, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹400.45

The Indian Bank share price currently stands at 415.9, with a 3.86% increase in value. This represents a net change of 15.45 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 11:39:47 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank385.525.657.13386.5266.8569934.72
IDFC First Bank86.611.661.95100.7452.1157319.55
Indian Bank416.916.454.11446.15228.4551922.44
Au Small Finance Bank695.79.11.33794.95548.1546385.45
Yes Bank16.130.251.5724.7514.146381.45
27 Oct 2023, 11:12:40 AM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Bank stock reached a low of 401.95 and a high of 416.90 today.

27 Oct 2023, 11:06:22 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹413.6, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹400.45

Indian Bank's stock price is currently 413.6, which represents a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 13.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31:39 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank385.5525.77.14386.5266.8569943.79
IDFC First Bank86.081.131.33100.7452.1156968.79
Indian Bank414.013.553.38446.15228.4551561.26
Au Small Finance Bank696.359.751.42794.95548.1546428.79
Yes Bank16.040.161.0124.7514.146122.66
27 Oct 2023, 10:26:17 AM IST

Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was 401.95, while the high price reached 415.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:20:51 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹411.8, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹400.45

The current price of Indian Bank's stock is 411.8, with a percent change of 2.83. This implies that the stock has increased by 2.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 11.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:41 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price update :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is priced at 400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the share price is -8.45, suggesting a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51:40 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:33:53 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.81%
3 Months27.95%
6 Months26.38%
YTD40.37%
1 Year71.73%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23:03 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹400.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹408.9

The current stock price of Indian Bank is 400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, resulting in a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07% and the value has decreased by 8.45.

27 Oct 2023, 08:17:35 AM IST

Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹408.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 107,082 shares. The closing price for the shares was 408.9.

