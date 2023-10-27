Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank share price closed today at 416.2, up 3.93% from yesterday's 400.45

On the last day, the share price of Indian Bank opened at ₹410.3 and closed at ₹408.9. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹410.3, while the lowest price was ₹396.3. The market capitalization of Indian Bank is currently ₹49,873.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹446.15, and the 52-week low is ₹228.45. The BSE volume for Indian Bank shares on that day was 107,082.
Indian Bank's stock price closed at ₹416.2, representing a 3.93% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹400.45. The net change in price was ₹15.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|380.7
|20.85
|5.79
|386.5
|266.85
|69063.94
|IDFC First Bank
|86.09
|1.14
|1.34
|100.74
|52.11
|56975.41
|Indian Bank
|416.2
|15.75
|3.93
|446.15
|228.45
|51835.26
|Au Small Finance Bank
|692.4
|5.8
|0.84
|794.95
|548.15
|46165.43
|Yes Bank
|15.97
|0.09
|0.57
|24.75
|14.1
|45921.38
The Indian Bank stock had a low price of ₹401.95 and a high price of ₹419.05 for the current day.
Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is ₹414.25. There has been a 3.45 percent increase in the share price, resulting in a net change of 13.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|383.65
|23.8
|6.61
|386.5
|266.85
|69599.11
|IDFC First Bank
|85.87
|0.92
|1.08
|100.74
|52.11
|56829.81
|Indian Bank
|414.45
|14.0
|3.5
|446.15
|228.45
|51617.31
|Au Small Finance Bank
|686.15
|-0.45
|-0.07
|794.95
|548.15
|45748.71
|Yes Bank
|16.04
|0.16
|1.01
|24.75
|14.1
|46122.66
The current data for Indian Bank's share price shows that the stock is priced at ₹414.4, which represents a 3.48% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
Indian Bank stock's low price for the current day is ₹401.95 and its high price is ₹419.05.
The current share price of Indian Bank is ₹412.9, with a percent change of 3.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.45, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹12.45 from its previous closing price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|416.21
|10 Days
|420.80
|20 Days
|422.28
|50 Days
|407.67
|100 Days
|359.23
|300 Days
|323.91
The Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹401.95, while the high price reached ₹419.05.
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is currently trading at ₹413.35. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.9 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|381.95
|22.1
|6.14
|386.5
|266.85
|69290.71
|IDFC First Bank
|85.8
|0.85
|1.0
|100.74
|52.11
|56783.49
|Indian Bank
|411.9
|11.45
|2.86
|446.15
|228.45
|51299.72
|Au Small Finance Bank
|689.65
|3.05
|0.44
|794.95
|548.15
|45982.07
|Yes Bank
|16.06
|0.18
|1.13
|24.75
|14.1
|46180.17
Based on the current data, the Indian Bank share price is ₹412.15. There has been a percent change of 2.92, which translates to a net change of 11.7.
Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹401.95 and a high of ₹419.05 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Indian Bank share price currently stands at ₹415.9, with a 3.86% increase in value. This represents a net change of 15.45 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|385.5
|25.65
|7.13
|386.5
|266.85
|69934.72
|IDFC First Bank
|86.61
|1.66
|1.95
|100.74
|52.11
|57319.55
|Indian Bank
|416.9
|16.45
|4.11
|446.15
|228.45
|51922.44
|Au Small Finance Bank
|695.7
|9.1
|1.33
|794.95
|548.15
|46385.45
|Yes Bank
|16.13
|0.25
|1.57
|24.75
|14.1
|46381.45
The Indian Bank stock reached a low of ₹401.95 and a high of ₹416.90 today.
Indian Bank's stock price is currently ₹413.6, which represents a percent change of 3.28 and a net change of 13.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|385.55
|25.7
|7.14
|386.5
|266.85
|69943.79
|IDFC First Bank
|86.08
|1.13
|1.33
|100.74
|52.11
|56968.79
|Indian Bank
|414.0
|13.55
|3.38
|446.15
|228.45
|51561.26
|Au Small Finance Bank
|696.35
|9.75
|1.42
|794.95
|548.15
|46428.79
|Yes Bank
|16.04
|0.16
|1.01
|24.75
|14.1
|46122.66
Indian Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹401.95, while the high price reached ₹415.35.
The current price of Indian Bank's stock is ₹411.8, with a percent change of 2.83. This implies that the stock has increased by 2.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 11.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is priced at ₹400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, which indicates a decrease in value. The net change in the share price is -8.45, suggesting a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.81%
|3 Months
|27.95%
|6 Months
|26.38%
|YTD
|40.37%
|1 Year
|71.73%
The current stock price of Indian Bank is ₹400.45. It has experienced a percent change of -2.07, resulting in a net change of -8.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07% and the value has decreased by 8.45.
On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 107,082 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹408.9.
