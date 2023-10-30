Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock jumps as positive market sentiment boosts trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank share price stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 414.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank share price

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price opened at 407.55 and closed at 400.45. The stock reached a high of 419.05 and a low of 401.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51,835.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 446.15 and 228.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.69%
3 Months24.86%
6 Months28.64%
YTD45.35%
1 Year74.85%
30 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price Today :Indian Bank share price trading at ₹417.35, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹414.45

The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is trading at 417.35. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Indian Bank share price share price Live :Indian Bank share price closed at ₹400.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price on the BSE closed at 400.45. The trading volume for the day was 50,238 shares.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.