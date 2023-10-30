Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank stock jumps as positive market sentiment boosts trading

On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price opened at ₹407.55 and closed at ₹400.45. The stock reached a high of ₹419.05 and a low of ₹401.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51,835.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹446.15 and ₹228.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 50,238 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.69%
|3 Months
|24.86%
|6 Months
|28.64%
|YTD
|45.35%
|1 Year
|74.85%
The current data of Indian Bank's share price shows that it is trading at ₹417.35. There has been a 0.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Bank's share price on the BSE closed at ₹400.45. The trading volume for the day was 50,238 shares.
