Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Indian Bank share price stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 412.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 417.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank share price stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Indian Bank's share price opened at 417.35 and closed at 414.45. The highest price for the day was 417.35, while the lowest price was 408.55. The market capitalization of the company is 51,168.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 446.15, and the 52-week low is 228.45. The BSE volume for the day was 31,358 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months23.12%
6 Months27.67%
YTD44.24%
1 Year68.27%
The current data shows that the Indian Bank share price is 417.6. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock price has risen by 5.35 points.

On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 31,358 shares. The closing price for the shares was 414.45.

