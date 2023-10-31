Indian Bank share price share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Indian Bank's share price opened at ₹417.35 and closed at ₹414.45. The highest price for the day was ₹417.35, while the lowest price was ₹408.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51,168.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹446.15, and the 52-week low is ₹228.45. The BSE volume for the day was 31,358 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|23.12%
|6 Months
|27.67%
|YTD
|44.24%
|1 Year
|68.27%
The current data shows that the Indian Bank share price is ₹417.6. There has been a 1.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock price has risen by 5.35 points.
On the last day, the volume of Indian Bank shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 31,358 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹414.45.
