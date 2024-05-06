Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹545 and closed at ₹543.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹547.75 and a low of ₹527.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹72089.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45, and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 38,837 shares traded.
Indian Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank's stock price reached a high of 535.75 and a low of 532.05 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 533.13 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 532.17 and 530.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|534.52
|Support 1
|530.82
|Resistance 2
|536.98
|Support 2
|529.58
|Resistance 3
|538.22
|Support 3
|527.12
Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹527.35 and a high of ₹547.75.
Indian Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -12.50% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Bank traded until 12 AM is 12.50% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹534.1, a decrease of 1.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 537.65 and 532.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 532.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 537.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.03
|Support 1
|533.13
|Resistance 2
|537.97
|Support 2
|532.17
|Resistance 3
|538.93
|Support 3
|530.23
Indian Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|542.01
|10 Days
|529.02
|20 Days
|529.13
|50 Days
|522.15
|100 Days
|486.71
|300 Days
|440.58
Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹543.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹547.75 & ₹527.35 yesterday to end at ₹543.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
