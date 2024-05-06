Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:40 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 543.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 545 and closed at 543.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 547.75 and a low of 527.35. The market capitalization stood at 72089.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45, and the 52-week low was 267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 38,837 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Indian Bank share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank's stock price reached a high of 535.75 and a low of 532.05 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 533.13 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 532.17 and 530.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1534.52Support 1530.82
Resistance 2536.98Support 2529.58
Resistance 3538.22Support 3527.12
06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 527.35 and a high of 547.75.

06 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Indian Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -12.50% lower than yesterday

The volume of Indian Bank traded until 12 AM is 12.50% lower than the previous day, with the price trading at 534.1, a decrease of 1.74%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Indian Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 537.65 and 532.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 532.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 537.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.03Support 1533.13
Resistance 2537.97Support 2532.17
Resistance 3538.93Support 3530.23
06 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Indian Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days542.01
10 Days529.02
20 Days529.13
50 Days522.15
100 Days486.71
300 Days440.58
06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹543.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 547.75 & 527.35 yesterday to end at 543.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

