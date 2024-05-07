Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹545 and closed at ₹543.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹550.95, while the low was ₹527.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,799.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at ₹573.45 and ₹267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,823 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 146.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹550.95 & ₹527.2 yesterday to end at ₹543.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
