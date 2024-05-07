Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 543.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at 545 and closed at 543.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 550.95, while the low was 527.2. The market capitalization stood at 71,799.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were recorded at 573.45 and 267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 143,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 0.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today : Indian Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1918 k

The trading volume yesterday was 146.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 143 k.

07 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹543.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 550.95 & 527.2 yesterday to end at 543.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

