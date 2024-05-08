Hello User
Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 533.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Bank's open price was 540.8, close price was 533.05, high was 547.95, and low was 510.55. The market capitalization was 69,617.63 crore. The 52-week high was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 267.25. The BSE volume was 218,622 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1541.2Support 1503.7
Resistance 2563.35Support 2488.35
Resistance 3578.7Support 3466.2
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 2.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today : Indian Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1960 k

The trading volume yesterday was 133.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹533.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 547.95 & 510.55 yesterday to end at 533.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

