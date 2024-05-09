Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹524.9 and closed at ₹516.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹543.8 while the lowest was ₹514. The market capitalization stood at ₹72,325.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 114,045 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 1.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 73.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 114 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹543.8 & ₹514 yesterday to end at ₹516.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
