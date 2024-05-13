Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹518.15 and closed at ₹516.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹523.2, while the low was ₹508.95. The market capitalization of the company was ₹69,227.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. The BSE volume for the day was 68,110 shares traded.
The share price of Indian Bank has remained unchanged at ₹513.95 today, with a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have gained 78.08% to reach ₹513.95. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|3 Months
|-4.69%
|6 Months
|23.61%
|YTD
|22.19%
|1 Year
|78.08%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|519.43
|Support 1
|505.53
|Resistance 2
|528.17
|Support 2
|500.37
|Resistance 3
|533.33
|Support 3
|491.63
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 2.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 34.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹523.2 & ₹508.95 yesterday to end at ₹516.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
