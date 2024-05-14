Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Rises as Market Optimism Grows

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹513.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹516.95, while the lowest was ₹500.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,829.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹573.45 and the 52-week low was ₹267.25. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,804.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank touched a high of 516.65 & a low of 512.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|516.18
|Support 1
|511.58
|Resistance 2
|518.72
|Support 2
|509.52
|Resistance 3
|520.78
|Support 3
|506.98
Indian Bank Live Updates
INDIAN BANK
INDIAN BANK
Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.15% to reach ₹513.85, outperforming its counterparts. While Bank Of India's stock is declining, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.18%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|82.47
|0.89
|1.09
|98.7
|52.64
|88675.06
|Yes Bank
|22.51
|0.27
|1.21
|32.81
|14.1
|64756.5
|Indian Bank
|513.85
|0.75
|0.15
|573.45
|267.25
|69213.54
|UCO Bank
|52.14
|0.5
|0.97
|70.66
|25.65
|62338.37
|Bank Of India
|123.95
|-0.55
|-0.44
|158.0
|69.41
|50878.29
Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹513.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹513.1
Indian Bank share price is at ₹513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹502.15 and ₹519.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹502.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.02% and is currently trading at ₹518.35. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 76.84% to reach ₹518.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to reach 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.56%
|3 Months
|0.26%
|6 Months
|14.72%
|YTD
|21.85%
|1 Year
|76.84%
Indian Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|519.0
|Support 1
|502.15
|Resistance 2
|526.55
|Support 2
|492.85
|Resistance 3
|535.85
|Support 3
|485.3
Indian Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 3.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank share price Today : Indian Bank volume yesterday was 1323 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2105 k
The trading volume yesterday was 37.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1258 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹513.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹516.95 & ₹500.8 yesterday to end at ₹513.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!