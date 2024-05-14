Hello User
Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indian Bank Stock Rises as Market Optimism Grows

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Bank stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 513.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 513.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Stock Price Today

Indian Bank Share Price Today : Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 513.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 516.95, while the lowest was 500.8. The market capitalization stood at 68,829.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 573.45 and the 52-week low was 267.25. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 64,804.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Indian Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank touched a high of 516.65 & a low of 512.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1516.18Support 1511.58
Resistance 2518.72Support 2509.52
Resistance 3520.78Support 3506.98
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Indian Bank Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.15% to reach 513.85, outperforming its counterparts. While Bank Of India's stock is declining, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.18%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank82.470.891.0998.752.6488675.06
Yes Bank22.510.271.2132.8114.164756.5
Indian Bank513.850.750.15573.45267.2569213.54
UCO Bank52.140.50.9770.6625.6562338.37
Bank Of India123.95-0.55-0.44158.069.4150878.29
14 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today :Indian Bank trading at ₹513.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹513.1

Indian Bank share price is at 513.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 502.15 and 519.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 502.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 519.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Bank has increased by 1.02% and is currently trading at 518.35. Over the past year, Indian Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 76.84% to reach 518.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to reach 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.56%
3 Months0.26%
6 Months14.72%
YTD21.85%
1 Year76.84%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1519.0Support 1502.15
Resistance 2526.55Support 2492.85
Resistance 3535.85Support 3485.3
14 May 2024, 08:38 AM IST Indian Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 3.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Bank share price Today : Indian Bank volume yesterday was 1323 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2105 k

The trading volume yesterday was 37.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1258 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Bank share price Live :Indian Bank closed at ₹513.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 516.95 & 500.8 yesterday to end at 513.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

