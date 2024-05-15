Active Stocks
Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at ₹534.95, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹513

44 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 4.28 %. The stock closed at 513 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Indian Bank Share Price Highlights

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 513.1 on the last day of trading, with a high of 519.4 and a low of 509.8. The market capitalization stood at 68,991.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 573.45 and 267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01:39 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank has a 4.71% MF holding & 5.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.78% in december to 4.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.89% in december to 5.29% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33:42 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 15.34%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.70% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:02:27 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank has shown an EPS growth of 33.29% and a revenue growth of 12.48% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 556497.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:38:15 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 1.4% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy1111
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:02:23 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has increased by 4.39% to reach 535.5, in line with the upward trend of its counterparts such as IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.20.240.2998.752.6490535.23
Yes Bank22.590.060.2732.8114.164986.65
Indian Bank535.522.54.39573.45267.2572129.71
UCO Bank52.840.71.3470.6625.6563175.28
Bank Of India124.151.31.06158.069.4156530.59
15 May 2024, 05:38:25 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank stock opened at 514, reached a high of 539.75, and a low of 514 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:52:39 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 216.47% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 3 PM has increased by 216.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 534.95, showing a 4.28% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:51:22 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank closed today at ₹534.95, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price closed the day at 534.95 - a 4.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 545.73 , 555.52 , 571.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 520.38 , 504.82 , 495.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:35:30 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:14:25 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹537.25, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at 537.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 03:01:41 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days518.54
10 Days532.59
20 Days526.71
50 Days521.80
100 Days492.67
300 Days447.26
15 May 2024, 02:58:19 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56:05 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 219.72% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 2 PM is 219.72% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 537.85, up by 4.84%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37:53 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 539.75 and a low of 535.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 536.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a possible bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1540.07Support 1535.62
Resistance 2542.13Support 2533.23
Resistance 3544.52Support 3531.17
15 May 2024, 02:11:42 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 02:09:38 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹538.65, up 5% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 538.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 01:46:34 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 211.21% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 1 PM is 211.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at 537.65, up by 4.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:43:58 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 537.25 and a low of 534.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance of 536.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.73Support 1534.28
Resistance 2538.22Support 2533.32
Resistance 3539.18Support 3531.83
15 May 2024, 01:07:02 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 514 and a high of 537.25 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:47:18 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 276.53% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank shares traded by 12 AM has increased by 276.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 535.45, up by 4.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:42:30 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 537.27 and 531.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 531.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 537.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1536.97Support 1534.47
Resistance 2538.23Support 2533.23
Resistance 3539.47Support 3531.97
15 May 2024, 12:24:27 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days518.54
10 Days532.59
20 Days526.71
50 Days521.80
100 Days492.67
300 Days447.26
15 May 2024, 12:22:11 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:14:29 PM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹535.5, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 535.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:48:36 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 275.63% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 11 AM is 275.63% greater than the previous day, with the price at 534.7, reflecting a 4.23% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:43:08 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 536.0 and a low of 530.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 532.5, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1537.27Support 1531.27
Resistance 2539.63Support 2527.63
Resistance 3543.27Support 3525.27
15 May 2024, 11:28:50 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹534.9, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at 534.9 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:15:10 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has risen by 4.11% to reach 534.1, in line with the upward trend of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank Of India. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.680.720.8698.752.6491051.34
Yes Bank22.570.040.1832.8114.164929.11
Indian Bank534.121.14.11573.45267.2571941.13
UCO Bank53.231.092.0970.6625.6563641.57
Bank Of India125.752.92.36158.069.4157259.13
15 May 2024, 11:06:46 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 0.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 10:54:10 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 164.49% higher than yesterday

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 10 AM has increased by 164.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at 531.15, showing a rise of 3.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40:43 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 530.2 & a low of 522.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1532.5Support 1524.6
Resistance 2535.3Support 2519.5
Resistance 3540.4Support 3516.7
15 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:53:31 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Bank's stock price has increased by 2.85% to reach 527.6, in line with the performance of other banks like IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight increases of 0.16% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank84.910.951.1398.752.6491298.65
Yes Bank22.690.160.7132.8114.165274.32
Indian Bank527.614.62.85573.45267.2571065.61
UCO Bank53.211.072.0570.6625.6563617.65
Bank Of India126.053.22.6158.069.4157395.73
15 May 2024, 09:40:03 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹527.45, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 519.23 & second resistance of 525.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 529.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 529.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 09:24:15 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank's stock price has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 517.15. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have surged by 76.50% to reach 517.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months1.56%
6 Months14.81%
YTD21.94%
1 Year76.5%
15 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1519.23Support 1508.48
Resistance 2525.42Support 2503.92
Resistance 3529.98Support 3497.73
15 May 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 528.0, 3.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

15 May 2024, 08:22:31 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2120 k

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 949 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹513.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 519.4 & 509.8 yesterday to end at 513.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

