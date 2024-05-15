Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank closed today at ₹534.95, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹513

Indian Bank Share Price Highlights : Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹513.1 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹519.4 and a low of ₹509.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,991.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹573.45 and ₹267.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,016 shares traded.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank has a 4.71% MF holding & 5.29% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.78% in december to 4.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.89% in december to 5.29% in march quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 15.34%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 16.90% in the current fiscal year and 16.70% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank has shown an EPS growth of 33.29% and a revenue growth of 12.48% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 556497.30 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 1.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has increased by 4.39% to reach ₹535.5, in line with the upward trend of its counterparts such as IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.2
|0.24
|0.29
|98.7
|52.64
|90535.23
|Yes Bank
|22.59
|0.06
|0.27
|32.81
|14.1
|64986.65
|Indian Bank
|535.5
|22.5
|4.39
|573.45
|267.25
|72129.71
|UCO Bank
|52.84
|0.7
|1.34
|70.66
|25.65
|63175.28
|Bank Of India
|124.15
|1.3
|1.06
|158.0
|69.41
|56530.59
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank stock opened at ₹514, reached a high of ₹539.75, and a low of ₹514 on the current day.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 216.47% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 3 PM has increased by 216.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹534.95, showing a 4.28% increase. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank closed today at ₹534.95, up 4.28% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price closed the day at ₹534.95 - a 4.28% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 545.73 , 555.52 , 571.08. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 520.38 , 504.82 , 495.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹537.25, up 4.73% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price is at ₹537.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|518.54
|10 Days
|532.59
|20 Days
|526.71
|50 Days
|521.80
|100 Days
|492.67
|300 Days
|447.26
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 219.72% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 2 PM is 219.72% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹537.85, up by 4.84%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 539.75 and a low of 535.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 536.73 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a possible bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|540.07
|Support 1
|535.62
|Resistance 2
|542.13
|Support 2
|533.23
|Resistance 3
|544.52
|Support 3
|531.17
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 1.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹538.65, up 5% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹538.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 211.21% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Bank traded by 1 PM is 211.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹537.65, up by 4.81%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal potential further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 537.25 and a low of 534.8 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance of 536.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.73
|Support 1
|534.28
|Resistance 2
|538.22
|Support 2
|533.32
|Resistance 3
|539.18
|Support 3
|531.83
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹514 and a high of ₹537.25 on the current day.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 276.53% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Bank shares traded by 12 AM has increased by 276.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹535.45, up by 4.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 537.27 and 531.27 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 531.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 537.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|536.97
|Support 1
|534.47
|Resistance 2
|538.23
|Support 2
|533.23
|Resistance 3
|539.47
|Support 3
|531.97
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|518.54
|10 Days
|532.59
|20 Days
|526.71
|50 Days
|521.80
|100 Days
|492.67
|300 Days
|447.26
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹535.5, up 4.39% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹535.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 275.63% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Bank until 11 AM is 275.63% greater than the previous day, with the price at ₹534.7, reflecting a 4.23% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank reached a peak of 536.0 and a low of 530.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 532.5, suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|537.27
|Support 1
|531.27
|Resistance 2
|539.63
|Support 2
|527.63
|Resistance 3
|543.27
|Support 3
|525.27
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank trading at ₹534.9, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank share price is at ₹534.9 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹529.98. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Bank has risen by 4.11% to reach ₹534.1, in line with the upward trend of its peer banks like IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank Of India. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.68
|0.72
|0.86
|98.7
|52.64
|91051.34
|Yes Bank
|22.57
|0.04
|0.18
|32.81
|14.1
|64929.11
|Indian Bank
|534.1
|21.1
|4.11
|573.45
|267.25
|71941.13
|UCO Bank
|53.23
|1.09
|2.09
|70.66
|25.65
|63641.57
|Bank Of India
|125.75
|2.9
|2.36
|158.0
|69.41
|57259.13
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 0.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 164.49% higher than yesterday
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Bank by 10 AM has increased by 164.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹531.15, showing a rise of 3.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank touched a high of 530.2 & a low of 522.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|532.5
|Support 1
|524.6
|Resistance 2
|535.3
|Support 2
|519.5
|Resistance 3
|540.4
|Support 3
|516.7
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Bank's stock price has increased by 2.85% to reach ₹527.6, in line with the performance of other banks like IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of India, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight increases of 0.16% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|84.91
|0.95
|1.13
|98.7
|52.64
|91298.65
|Yes Bank
|22.69
|0.16
|0.71
|32.81
|14.1
|65274.32
|Indian Bank
|527.6
|14.6
|2.85
|573.45
|267.25
|71065.61
|UCO Bank
|53.21
|1.07
|2.05
|70.66
|25.65
|63617.65
|Bank Of India
|126.05
|3.2
|2.6
|158.0
|69.41
|57395.73
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indian Bank trading at ₹527.45, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹513
Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹519.23 & second resistance of ₹525.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹529.98. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹529.98 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank's stock price has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹517.15. Over the past year, Indian Bank's shares have surged by 76.50% to reach ₹517.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|1.56%
|6 Months
|14.81%
|YTD
|21.94%
|1 Year
|76.5%
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|519.23
|Support 1
|508.48
|Resistance 2
|525.42
|Support 2
|503.92
|Resistance 3
|529.98
|Support 3
|497.73
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹528.0, 3.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2120 k
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 949 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Indian Bank closed at ₹513.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹519.4 & ₹509.8 yesterday to end at ₹513.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
